LNP – Over 1mn people vaccinated within two days
A total of 1,136,780 people have been vaccinated within two days with over half a million people receiving their vaccines for the second consecutive day yesterday.
Among the total number of vaccinated, over 1 million persons received a single dose of Sinopharm vaccine within 48 hours.
According to the Epidemiology Unit, a total of 559,638 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday while 511,142 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday (31 August).
Among them, 930,395 persons received the second dose of Sinopharm vaccines while 89,446 persons received its first dose.
Also, a total of 42,262 people were administered with the second dose of Moderna vaccine during the period.
One thought on “LNP – Over 1mn people vaccinated within two days”
Credit must be given to the ground level staff … well done .