LNP – Over 1mn people vaccinated within two days

A total of 1,136,780 people have been vaccinated within two days with over half a million people receiving their vaccines for the second consecutive day yesterday.

Among the total number of vaccinated, over 1 million persons received a single dose of Sinopharm vaccine within 48 hours.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, a total of 559,638 persons were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday while 511,142 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday (31 August).

Among them, 930,395 persons received the second dose of Sinopharm vaccines while 89,446 persons received its first dose.

Also, a total of 42,262 people were administered with the second dose of Moderna vaccine during the period.