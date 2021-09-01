LNP – 194 more COVID-19 deaths reported: Death toll exceeds 9,000 mark

The Covid-19 death toll in Sri Lanka surpassed 9,000 mark today with 194 more deaths being reported today.

A total of 194 more COVID-19 related deaths that occurred yesterday (30) were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services today pushing the death toll to 9,185.

According to the Government Information Department, 94 females and 100 males are among the deceased.

A total of 146 people who are above 60 years of age are among the deceased while 45 of them are between 30 and 59 years of age.

Three deaths have been reported below 30 years of age.