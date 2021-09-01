LNP – Priority for transport services generating revenue through 2022 budget: Minister

New revenue-generating programs should be formulated through transport services to rebuild the economy of the country, which has collapsed due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said.

The Minister emphasised these facts during a meeting held at the Transport Ministry yesterday about the proposals that should be added to the coming budget proposal.

Accordingly, they discussed obtaining allocations for transport development activities for the year 2022 through the budget, she said.

Proposed development activities being carried out by the Sri Lanka Railway Department, the National Transport Commission (NTC) and the National Council for Road Safety were presented, she said.

“The development of the Kelani Valley Railway line from Maradana to Avissawella, from Maradana to Rambukkana on the main railway line, from Maradana to Kalutara on the coastal railway line and from Ragama to Negombo on the Puttalam railway line could generate more revenue,” the Minister said.

Therefore, the development plans for the above railway line will be added to the 2022 budget, she said.

In addition, the existing railway projects such as the Kurunegala-Habarana railway line, the Maho-Omanthai Railway line and the railway lines in Colombo are included in the acceleration projects.

The establishment of the smart ticketing service for countrywide railway service, seat reservation system, establishing multi-mode centres in cities including Kadawatha, and improvement of the City Bus Service, Private Bus service are expected to be done in the 2022 budget, the Minister added.