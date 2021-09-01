Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

1624904130 Port City will help raise non debt forex inflows for Sri Lanka CBSL Governor B in sri lankan news
Business 

LNP – CSE’s ASPI closes above 9,000 points for first time in history

Tyronne Jayamanne 0 Comments

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 9,000 points today (Sep. 01).

The ASPI closed at 9,163.13 points as at the end of the day, marking an increase of 165.53 points (1.84%) compared to yesterday’s trading, according to the country’s main stock exchange.

This is reportedly the first time in the history of the Colombo Stock Exchange that the ASPI closed above 9,000 points.

Turnover for the day was recorded as Rs. 14.56 billion.

Previously, the ASPI crossed 9,000 points on several occasions during the trading sessions, however it did not manage to close above the mark. Yesterday, the ASPI closed at 8,997.60.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *