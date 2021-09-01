LNP – CSE’s ASPI closes above 9,000 points for first time in history

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 9,000 points today (Sep. 01).

The ASPI closed at 9,163.13 points as at the end of the day, marking an increase of 165.53 points (1.84%) compared to yesterday’s trading, according to the country’s main stock exchange.

This is reportedly the first time in the history of the Colombo Stock Exchange that the ASPI closed above 9,000 points.

Turnover for the day was recorded as Rs. 14.56 billion.

Previously, the ASPI crossed 9,000 points on several occasions during the trading sessions, however it did not manage to close above the mark. Yesterday, the ASPI closed at 8,997.60.