LNP – Post offices open for 2 days for special allowances, pension payments

All post offices and sub-post offices will remain open today (Sept. 01) and tomorrow (Sept. 02) for the payment of senior citizen allowances, pensions, farmers’ pension and fisheries pension and other allowances for the month of August.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne requested the pensioners and recipients of allowances to obtain the payment from relevant post offices while ensuring that health guidelines are properly followed.

The payment of these allowances and pensions for the month of September will be announced in due time.

In the meantime, all economic centres across the island and the Manning Market in Peliyagoda will remain open for more two days until tomorrow.

However, only wholesale trading will be allowed at these establishments.

The Organizer of Peliyagoda Manning Market Economic Centre (PMMEC) Anil Indrajith urged the traders to adhere to health guidelines when visiting the marketplace.