LNP – New revised health guidelines to be issued, lifting some restrictions

Director-General of Health Services will issue revised guidelines, lifting several restrictions, which need to be followed by people due to COVID-19, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend weddings and to visit worship places under strict adherence to health guidelines. According to the guidelines issued on July 5, weddings were not permitted.

Only registrations were allowed with 10 attendees including bride and groom while funerals had to take place within 24 hours with only 15 people in attendance. Also, worship places were closed for visitors.

Also, Cinema theatres, Museums, Carnivals, Parks, Pubs & Bars, Casinos, Night Clubs, Betting Centers have to be closed