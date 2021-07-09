LNP – SriLankan Airlines rejects claims that its flight suffered mid-air fuel shortage

While rejecting claims that on July 6, SriLankan flight (UL504 en route from London to Colombo) had suffered a mid-air fuel shortage, SriLankan Airlines said a technical stop was planned in Trivandrum to refuel the aircraft after it had to take a longer flight path from its regular journey

In a statement, it said a technical stop was planned in Trivandrum as an additional precaution after coordinating with the Airline Operations Control Center to refuel the aircraft in Trivandrum and flew into Colombo.

“On July 6, 2021, SriLankan Airlines flight UL504 en route from London to Colombo had to take a longer flight path from its regular journey as the Kuwait Air Traffic Control denied entry into their airspace as their primary radar was unserviceable. The Aircraft had to be rerouted via a longer route avoiding Kuwait airspace,” the statement said.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount concern as we strive to keep our flights safe and secure. Sri Lankan Airlines continues to keep safety at the forefront without jeopardizing the safety of our passengers, crew, and equipment,” the statement added.