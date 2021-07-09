LNP – All types of visas for foreigners extended for another 30 days: Immigration Dept.

The validity period of all types of Visas currently obtained by foreigners in Sri Lanka has been extended up to August 8 from today, the Immigration Department said.

The Department requested the foreigners to proceed as advised below.

“All the applicants are hereby advised to pay the relevant visa fee and get their visas endorsed in the passport by securing an appointment via the link – https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/vs-before August 8.

“If tourists intend to leave the country during the aforementioned period, their journey will be also facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the airport or by visiting the Head Office at Battaramulla on or before August 8 and getting endorsed the visas in their passport by making the necessary visa fees.

The department also issued instructions for Resident Visa holders.

Accordingly, the visa extension from July 9 to August 8 also applies to all resident visa holders.

To get their resident visas extended before that date, are requested to contact 070 710 1050 from 8.30 am to 3.00 pm on working days to make an appointment and visa endorsement shall be obtained by visiting the head office at Battaramulla on or before August 8 and making payment for the relevant visa fee, the Department said.