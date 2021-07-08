Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Update: Basil finally gets Finance

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Basil Rajapaksa was sworn in as the Finance Minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a short while ago.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who held this portfolio, was sworn in as the Minister of Economic Policies and Plan Implementation.

Upon his return to the country a few weeks ago, Basil had been negotiating with his brothers for the Finance Ministry but faced objections from within the government including the family members of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

However, Basil will now assume his duties as the nation’s new Finance Minister and will sit in Parliament as a national list MP from the SLPP.

One thought on "LNP – Update: Basil finally gets Finance

  Tyronne Jayamanne
    July 8, 2021 at 7:37 am
    Finally !!! Congratulations!! Now work on people suffering from paying loans/creditcards/vehicle leases then reduce fuel and basic food items .ban vehicle imports for 5 years .ban any imported items let’s use and buy srilanka made goods believe me country will see up rise!!! Forgot dont sell anymore land to China or india !!! Do t take loans either

