LNP – UL resumes Colombo – Moscow route after 6-year break

National carrier SriLankan Airlines will resume flights to the Russian capital, Moscow from 30 June where it will operate a weekly scheduled flight between Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport (DME).

UL will operate the BIA – DME route every Friday, departing at 22.20 hrs (Sri Lanka time) with the Airbus A330. The aircraft is configured for 269 economy and 28 business class seats.

“The resumption of services connecting Colombo and Moscow is a link that will not only facilitate travel but will be the impetus for building closer bilateral business connections between the two countries.

“We believe flying back to Moscow would create a window of opportunity for both countries and travellers could experience the historic heritage of the people of Sri Lanka and Russia,” said SriLankan Airlines Chairman, Ashok Pathirage in a statement to the media a short while ago.

SriLankan Airlines is resuming flights to the Russian capital after a six-year gap and is affirmative that restarting the route would offer leisure travellers convenient connections and flexible travel options as they discover the ancient aesthetics of the Russian culture and the world-renowned Sri Lankan hospitality.

SriLankan Airlines flew to 20 countries and 37 destinations before the pandemic and has gradually rebuilt its network following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to increase the number progressively.