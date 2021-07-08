LNP – Sri Lanka to raise concerns with US on travel advise

The Sri Lankan Government is to raise concerns with the United States over an updated travel advise which maintains that there is a threat of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

Foreign Ministry sources told Daily Mirror the concerns will be raised with the US Embassy in Sri Lanka and with the State Department through the Sri Lankan mission in Washington.

Sri Lanka is concerned that the updated travel advise issued on Tuesday (6 July) continues to maintain that terrorists may attack with little or no warning in Sri Lanka.,

In the updated travel advise, Americans had been told to reconsider travel to Sri Lanka because of Covid and the “threat of terrorism”.

The US State Department said that that terrorists may attack with little or no warning in Sri Lanka, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls and government facilities.

It also says hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas are also at risk.

Following an earlier update in May when the terror warning was maintained, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka had clarified that the travel advisory issued at the time had been solely due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka and that the terrorist threat level was maintained as earlier and not changed.

Meanwhile, in the latest travel advise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US said it has issued a ‘Level 3 Travel Health Notice’ for Sri Lanka due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the travel notice said.