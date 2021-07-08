LNP – Tourists no longer require Foreign Min approval to enter SL

Tourists will be able to visit Sri Lanka with relaxed rules and regulations despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 as per the renewed health guidelines issued by the government.

According to the latest guidelines put forward by the Ministry of Health (MoH), tourists will no longer need to get approval from the Foreign Ministry to enter Sri Lanka, instead are required to obtain Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) using the protocols stipulated in the official Sri Lanka Tourism website.

The guidelines also stated that foreign nationals, dual citizens, and Sri Lankan citizens will be able to enter the island nation through Sri Lanka Tourism.

The guidelines stressed that those visiting the country via the tourism route are required to abide by the operational guidelines of Sri Lanka Tourism and quarantine measures imposed to contain the spread of the COVID -19.