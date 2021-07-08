Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Pfizer vaccination in Colombo postponed

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Pfizer vaccination in Colombo which was underway as the second dose for the AstraZeneca vaccine, has been postponed as the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available from the third week of July, Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake said yesterday.

Issuing a statement the Mayoress said “Hence your vaccination, which was scheduled for July 8th is postponed, as we are compelled to do so. Your slot will be rescheduled and reinstated as soon as we receive new stocks of AstraZeneca vaccine on the third week of July,” Ms Senanayake said.

“Our apologies for the inconvenience caused to the city dwellers,” Ms Senanayake added.(

    Things don’t look Rosy to those who have taken AstraZenice 1st jab

