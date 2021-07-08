Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Govt. sets up new ministry for economic policy

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The government issued a special gazette notification earlier today establishing a new ministry.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa via the gazatte notification announced that a new ministry will be set up under the banner ‘Economic Policies and Plan Implementation’.

The notification also showed that a number of portfolios and institutions, including that of the Finance Ministry, has been changed.

The new ministry will be placed under Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as Basil Rajapaksa was sworn in as Minister of Finance this morning.

One thought on “LNP – Govt. sets up new ministry for economic policy

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    July 8, 2021 at 7:30 am
    Permalink

    is it going to be new wine in old bottle Basil brand

    Reply

