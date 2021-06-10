Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Ranil to be sworn in as MP on June 22

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to be sworn in as a national list MP on June 22, UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardene said.

Abeywardene told Daily Mirror that his name will be sent to the Election Commission by next Tuesday

One thought on “LNP – Ranil to be sworn in as MP on June 22

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 10, 2021 at 1:46 pm
    We do not think that Ranil Wickremesinghe will step into the parliament at this time. He must be in the parliament but the timing is not right to be there.

