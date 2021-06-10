LNP – Ranil to be sworn in as MP on June 22
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to be sworn in as a national list MP on June 22, UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardene said.
Abeywardene told Daily Mirror that his name will be sent to the Election Commission by next Tuesday
One thought on “LNP – Ranil to be sworn in as MP on June 22”
We do not think that Ranil Wickremesinghe will step into the parliament at this time. He must be in the parliament but the timing is not right to be there.