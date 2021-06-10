Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Highest single-day COVID-19 deaths reported

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

A total of 67 more COVID-19 related fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services recording the highest single-day tally.

According to the Government Information Department, 19 deaths have been reported between the period of May 17 to May 31 while 48 deaths have been reported between June 01 to June 08.

It said 43 males and 24 females are among the deceased.

Accordingly, the death toll in the country surged to 1,910.

One thought on “LNP – Highest single-day COVID-19 deaths reported

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 10, 2021 at 1:49 pm
    Truth is much worst than this.

