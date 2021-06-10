LNP – Delay in seeking medication leads to higher number of deaths: Health Ministry

A considerable number of COVID deaths has been reported due to the delay in seeking immediate medical assistance, Health Promotion Bureau Director Consultant Dr. Ranjith Batuwanthudawa said today.

Addressing the media, he said they had noticed this after analysing the recent deaths in the country.

“About 80% of the COVID patients would not show severe health deterioration caused by the virus, but only a few patients would end up with severe complications,” he said.

“However, it is much important to identify those who are subject to severe complications; otherwise there would be lesser chance of getting such patients back to the normal condition,” Dr. Batuwanthudawa stressed.

Therefore, he urged people to seek immediate medical assistance, if anyone feels under the weather without letting symptoms lead to complications.

Meanwhile, the Director said when analysing the symptoms of COVID victims, it has been found that there were no common symptoms for the people above 60 years of age, whereas there were only symptoms like eating disorders and headache.

Thus, he reiterated the necessity to seek immediate medical assistance if anyone develops unusual symptoms in his/her body