LNP – Travel restrictions to be lifted on Monday: Army Chief
The ongoing island-wide travel restrictions will be lifted at 4.00 am on Monday (14), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.
Although the island-wide travel restrictions are lifted, various restrictions including provincial travel restrictions will remain in place.
He also urged the public not to be deceived by rumors circulating on social media about travel restrictions.
One thought on “LNP – Travel restrictions to be lifted on Monday: Army Chief”
People should not take advantage of this. Only the authorities can’t control the pandemic. People should avoid leaving homes unnecessarily and follow health guidelines.