LNP – Petroleum testing lab to be set up at H’tota Port

A state-of-the-art petroleum testing laboratory will be made available at the Hambantota International Port (HIP), a facility that will be established in partnership with Intertek Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

The lab, for which a 10-year partnership agreement was inked this week between HIP and Intertek Lanka, will provide assurance, testing, inspection and certification services.

Intertek Lanka shared that it will bring its global capabilities to ensure the laboratory is classified as a truly international state-of-the-art facility which is capable of testing IMO 2020 global Sulphur protocol.

“This will be a great value addition to HIP’s offering and as we add more services for the shipping network on the main east-west shipping lanes, Hambantota Port will take its rightful place as a global maritime location,” said HIP COO Tissa Wickramasinghe in a statement to the media.

While the upcoming facility will enable clients of HIP to get their products tested within the port premises, the