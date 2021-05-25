LNP – EPF dept. makes arrangement to provide services remotely

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced that the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) Department has made arrangements to provide services remotely and regionally due to the imposed travel restrictions in the country.

To obtain an EPF balance confirmation or a contribution history report for proceeding visa applications to travel abroad, a request must put forward via email.

Those who require the confirmation and contribution history reports should forward the request letter along with scanned documents of the National Identity Card (NIC), B Card, Bio page of the valid passport, and the visa application form.

The documents should be emailed to epfonlinebalance@cbsl.lk.