LNP- Showers expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and North-western provinces in the afternoon or night, stated the Meteorology Department.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Showers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers