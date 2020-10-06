LNP – Colts CC, SSC, Badurelya CC, Lankan CC enter semis

Defending champions Colts CC along with SSC, Badureliya CC and Lankan CC came out victorious in the final round robin matches of Under 23 inter-club cricket tournament which were played yesterday to qualify to the semi finals.

Colts CC outclassed NCC by ten wickets in the match played at the Colts ground to end the league campaign with an unbeaten record by winning all the five matches that they played and to end Group C on top with 24 points.

SSC the other unbeaten side of the tournament crushed Bloomfield by 67 runs in the match played at the SSC ground to record their sixth win from as many matches to top Group D with 29 points.

In the battle for the top slot in Group A which was between Badureliya CC and Army SC saw Badureliya CC making it to the semi finals with a comfortable five wicket win against Police SC and ended with 22 points in the match played at Maggona while Army SC underwent a defeat to BRC which saw them reeling down to fourth place.

Lankan CC came out on top in Group B with a convincing eight wicket win over Panadura SC played at Panadura. Three teams in this group ended with three wins each but Lankan CC accumulated 17 points as against 14 and 12 to Chilaw Marians CC and Air Force SC.

In the other matches that were played saw Chilaw Marians CC, CCC, Ragama CC, Moors SC, Sebastianites CC and Kurunegala YCC ending their campaign on a winning note.

Meanwhile the two semi finals are scheduled to be played on October 7 with Badureliya CC meeting SSC and Colts CC clashing with Lankan CC. The final is slotted to be played on October 11.

Results:

At Colts – Colts CC won by ten wickets

NCC: 37 in 15.5 overs (Dhananjaya Lakshan 4/9, Nipun Hansika 3/9, Nipun Malinga 2/11)

Colts CC: 38 for 0 in 6.2 overs (Avishka Fernando 20 n.o.)

At SSC – SSC won by 67 runs

SSC: 257 for 9 in 50 overs (Nipun Dhananjaya 100, Chamindu Wickramasinghe 53, Krishan Sanjula 27: Dileepa Jayalath 5/44, Vinuja Ranpul 3/61)

Bloomfield: 190 for 7 in 50 overs (Nipun Haggala 36, Vinuja Ranpul 75 n.o.: Kavindu Nadeeshan 2/31, Lakshitha Manasinghe 2 for 46)

At Maggona – Badureliya CC won by five wickets

Police SC: 157 for 9 in 31 overs (Resandu Tilekeratne 30, Lakshina Rodrigo 28: Rasanjana Silva 4/38, Nirmala Ratnayake 2/15)

Badureliya CC: 161 for 5 in 29 overs (Dunith Wellalage 56, Ranesh Silva 40 n.o., Avindu Theekshana 21 n.o.: Nimesh Mendis 2/38)

At Panadura – Lankan CC won by eight wickets

Panadura SC: 127 in 38.4 overs (Pasindu Pathum 20: Yasiru Rodrigo 3/16, Dunith Wellalahge 3/35, Damith Silva 2/21)

Lankan CC: 128 for 2 I n 14.3 overs (Vishwa Chathuranga 75 n.o., Sawan Kankanamge 33 n.o.)

At FTZ Katunayake – Chilaw Marians CC won by 46 runs

Chilaw Marians CC: 261 for 7 in 50 overs (Kamindu Mendis 49, Kavindu Irosh 32, Sanoj Dharshika100 n.o.: Kasun Ekanayake 3/58)

Air Force SC: 215 in 49.1 overs (Shabik Ifthary 62, Suhanga Wijewardena 58: Ramesh de Silva 3/22, Raveen Yasas 2/18)

At Panagoda – BRC won by four wickets

Army SC: 147 in 38.1 overs (Shehan Fernando 39, Pathum Kumara 34, Samitha Dilshan 22: Hirantha Jayasinghe 4/23, Kevin Koththigoda 3/44, Savindu Uthsara/11)

BRC: 150 for 6 in 27.4 overs (Yesith Rupasinghe 52, Muditha Ranatunga 33: Shehada Soysa 2/19, Mahesh Theekshana 2/41)

At CCC – CCC won by seven wickets

Galle CC: 181 in 48 overs (Vinura Dulsara 70, Kavindu Ediriweera 32: Pawantha Weerasinghe 3/26, Suwath Mendis 2/28)

CCC: 185 for 3 in 24.5 overs (Malindu Maduranga 50, Sonal Dinusha 61 n.o., Kavindu Ranasinghe 48 n.o.: Kushan Madusha 3/51)

At Reid Avenue – Ragama CC won by one wicket

Negombo CC: 236 in 49.3 overs (Dimuth Sandaruwan 56, Kavindu Nirmana 46 n.o.: Sanjula Bandara 3/33, Shashika Dulshan 3/47, Nipun Kanchana 2/43)

Ragama CC: 237 for 9 in 49.5 overs (Manisha Rupasinghe 65, Nushal Dharmaratne 62, Janishka Perera 36, Hasitha Rajapakse 22 n.o.: Sithum Akilanka 5/35, Kavindu Nirmana 2/52)

At Mattegoda – Moors SC won by 12 runs

Moors SC: 179 in 38 overs (Kavishka Anjula 60, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 28, Nilhil Adithya 24: Lashan Silva 3/41, Nishan Perera 2/21)

Kalutara TC: 167 for 9 in 38 overs (Lahiru Thambawita 39, Lasindu Aroshana 29: Ayana Siriwardena 3/29, Nadeesha Wickramanayake 3/34, Kavishka Anjula 2/33)

At Moratuwa – Sebastianites CC won by 18 runs

Sebastianites CC: 211 in 49.3 overs (Malindu Uthpala 57, Lahiru Fernando 44, Ryan Fernando 27: Nipun Lakshan 3/34, Muditha Lakshan 3/37)

Nugegoda S&WC: 193 in 46.2 overs (Nipun Lakshan 53, Amitha Dabare 47, Muditha Lakshan 25: Praveen Cooray 3/35, Hansa de Silva 2/33, Tharusha Fernando 2/38, Kalana Sandeep 2/46)

At Kurunegala – Kurunegala YCC won by eight wickets

Kandy Customs SC: 109 in 43.5 overs (Rashmika Madusanka 37: Nipun Bandara 3/18, Divyesh Praveen 2/11, Ruvin Peiris 2/16, Saumya Prabash 2/22)

Kurunegala YCC: 111 for 2 in 25.4 overs (Keshan Wanniarachchi 58 n.o., Asitha Wanninayake 40 n.o.)