LNP – They claimed the lion share

In the matter of distributing job opportunities under the programme for providing employment to the low-income groups, two leading politicos in a certain area have claimed the lion share leaving a poor quota for the local politicos, they say.

It had been earlier announced that the provincial politicos would get a quota of 23 job opportunities each, but to their bitter disappointment they had been given two opportunities each.



The local politicos concerned have decided to complain about this ‘injustice’ to the Big Boss himself in writing, they say.