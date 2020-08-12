LNP – How UNP and OPPP got national list seats

There is many a debate as to how the United National Party (UNP) and the Our Power of People’s Party (OPPP), which could not secure a single seat at the general election were each allocated a national list slot.

The UNP obtained 249,435 while the OPPP obtained 67,758 votes with none elected from those parties.

This is the second time in electoral history that a party without a single seat was allocated a national list seat. In the 2000 general election, the Sihala Urumaya, which could not win a single seat, was awarded a national list seat.

However, this becomes the first instance where two parties, which could not obtain a single seat, were allocated national list seats.

The total number of national list seats are 29. The following is how a party is allocated a national seat:

The total number of votes obtained by each party is divided by the total number of valid votes and then multiplied by 29. This determines the number of national list seats to be allocated to each party.

After this count, if there are remaining seats, those seats are distributed among the parties next in line with the highest number of votes.

Accordingly, analyzing the number of seats obtained by each party,

SLPP- (6,853,693/ 11,598,936) x 29 = 17.17 ~ 17

SJB – (2,771,984/11,598,936) x 29 = 6.93 ~ 7

JJB – (445,958/ 11,598,936) x 29 = 1.11 ~ 1

ITAK- (327,168/11,598,936) x 29 = 0.81~ 1

According to the above calculation, 26 national seats have been allocated among the parties. However, it can be seen that three more seats are left out of 29 (national list seats). Therefore, those three seats are distributed among the UNP, AITC and OPPP which have obtained next highest number of votes respectively. That’s how UNP and OPPP were allocated with a seat from the National List.

Ahila Ilankai Tamil Congress (AITC), which obtained 67,766 votes with one seat from Jaffna electorate, has also received one seat from the National list according to the calculation.

The 2020 general election was concluded last Wednesday with Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) gaining a resounding victory at the election. According to the overall results issued by the National Election Commission, the SLPP secured 6,853,693 votes with 128 seats while Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) garnered 2,771,984 votes with 47 seats. At the same time, Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) was able to gain 445,958 with two seats while Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) secured 327,168 with nine seats. Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) also obtained 61, 464 votes with two seats.

Meanwhile, the names of the nominees of the SLPP’s 17-member national list were handed over to the Election Commission on Friday.

The SJB has also announced its nominees to the national list slots although they have not yet submitted the list to the EC.

The OPPP has nominated Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thera to the national list Member of Parliament.

However, the UNP and JVP are yet to announce their national list nominee.