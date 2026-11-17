A significant cache of ICE narcotics valued at over Rs. 16.8 million has been discovered concealed near a tombstone in Ambalangoda, in what authorities are describing as a brazen attempt to use a burial ground as a drug storage location.

Discovery at the Gravesite

The haul was unearthed at a cemetery in the Ambalangoda area, where the illegal substances had been carefully hidden in close proximity to a tombstone. The choice of location suggests a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to exploit a site unlikely to attract routine law enforcement scrutiny.

Significant Street Value

The recovered consignment of ICE, a highly addictive crystalline methamphetamine that has seen a sharp rise in circulation across Sri Lanka in recent years, carries an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 16.8 million. The scale of the seizure points to organised trafficking activity in the region.

Ongoing Threat of ICE Trafficking

The discovery adds to growing concerns among law enforcement agencies about the spread of ICE through Sri Lanka's coastal communities. Authorities have been intensifying operations in recent months to combat the smuggling and distribution of the narcotic, which has been linked to rising addiction rates and violent crime.

ICE is classified as a Class A controlled substance under Sri Lankan law

Trafficking convictions can carry lengthy prison sentences and heavy fines

Coastal towns such as Ambalangoda have been identified as key transit points for drug smuggling networks

Investigations into the seizure are currently underway, with authorities working to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the drugs at the site. No arrests had been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

The use of a cemetery to hide narcotics reflects the increasingly desperate and unconventional methods employed by traffickers to evade detection by law enforcement.

The public has been urged to report any suspicious activity in their communities to the nearest police station or the Sri Lanka Police Narcotics Bureau as efforts to curb the drug trade continue across the island.