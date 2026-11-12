Sri Lanka Set to Award Four Oil Exploration Contracts in Mannar Basin Following February Deadline

Sri Lanka is preparing to award four major contracts for oil and gas exploration in the Mannar Basin, with the process expected to get underway after February 2, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced.

The move marks a significant step forward in Sri Lanka's long-standing ambitions to unlock the energy potential of its offshore waters, as the country continues its efforts to reduce dependency on costly fuel imports and strengthen energy self-sufficiency.

Mannar Basin: A Region of Strategic Energy Interest

The Mannar Basin, located off Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, has long been identified as a promising site for hydrocarbon reserves. Previous exploration activities in the region have pointed to the possibility of commercially viable deposits of oil and natural gas, making it a focal point for the country's upstream energy strategy.

Awarding these four exploration contracts represents one of the more concrete steps the government has taken in recent years to translate that potential into tangible economic benefit for Sri Lanka.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

For a nation still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, the prospect of domestic oil and gas production carries considerable weight. Successful exploration and eventual extraction could:

Significantly reduce Sri Lanka's annual foreign exchange expenditure on fuel imports

Attract substantial foreign direct investment into the energy sector

Generate government revenue through royalties and production-sharing arrangements

Create employment opportunities in both the upstream and downstream energy industries

The energy sector has been central to Sri Lanka's economic difficulties in recent years, with fuel shortages and import costs playing a major role in the 2022 foreign exchange crisis that brought the country to the brink of financial collapse.

Government Signals Commitment to Energy Sector Reform

President Dissanayake's announcement signals that the current administration is keen to accelerate progress on energy sector development, an area where previous governments had made limited headway despite years of discussion around the Mannar Basin's potential.

Further details regarding the specific companies or consortiums to be awarded the exploration contracts, as well as the precise terms of the agreements, are expected to emerge following the February 2 milestone.

Industry observers and energy analysts will be watching closely to see whether this latest initiative translates into meaningful progress, or whether Sri Lanka's offshore energy ambitions once again face the delays that have historically hampered development in the sector.

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