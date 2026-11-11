Opposition Unveils Digital Platform to Hold Government Accountable on Budget Pledges

Sri Lanka's opposition has taken a tech-forward step in its efforts to hold the ruling administration accountable, launching a dedicated website designed to track the government's budget promises, actual spending, and overall performance.

A New Tool for Transparency

The platform, which went live on November 11, is intended to serve as a public resource where citizens can monitor whether the government is delivering on the financial commitments it has made. By bringing budget data into an accessible online format, the opposition hopes to foster greater transparency and informed public debate around state expenditure.

Keeping Promises in the Spotlight

Budget accountability has long been a contentious issue in Sri Lankan politics, with critics frequently arguing that government pledges made during budget presentations do not always translate into real-world outcomes. The new website aims to bridge that gap by providing a centralised, up-to-date record of commitments versus actual delivery.

Tracking of key budget promises made by the government

Monitoring of actual public expenditure against stated allocations

An overall scorecard of government performance on fiscal matters

Opposition's Message to the Public

The people of Sri Lanka deserve to know whether the promises made in the budget are being kept. This platform gives every citizen the power to follow the money and demand answers.

The launch signals a broader push by the opposition to leverage digital tools in its oversight role, particularly as Sri Lankans increasingly turn to online platforms for news and civic information.

Political observers say the initiative could add meaningful pressure on the government to maintain consistency between its budget rhetoric and on-the-ground spending decisions, especially at a time when the country continues to navigate economic recovery following its historic financial crisis.