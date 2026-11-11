Legal Representatives Challenge Contempt Charges Linked to Police Criticism

Lawyers Push Back on Contempt Allegations

Defence lawyers representing a number of political figures facing contempt of court proceedings have raised serious questions over whether statements critical of police and criminal investigators can legitimately be classified as contempt of court.

The Central Legal Argument

At the heart of the dispute is a fundamental legal question: can publicly criticising law enforcement and investigative authorities be treated as an affront to the judiciary? Counsel for the accused argued that there is a critical distinction between attacking the credibility of the courts and voicing dissatisfaction with the conduct of police or investigators — two institutions that, while connected to the justice system, perform separate and distinct functions.

The lawyers contended that conflating criticism of police with contempt of court represents an overly broad interpretation of the law, one that could have serious implications for free expression and political accountability in Sri Lanka.

Implications for Political Speech

The case has drawn considerable attention given that those facing the charges include prominent political personalities. Observers note that the outcome could set a significant precedent for how far public figures may go in criticising state institutions without crossing into legally actionable territory.

Defence teams argue that police and courts are separate institutions under the law.

Criticism directed at investigators does not necessarily undermine judicial authority, they say.

A ruling against the accused could restrict legitimate political commentary on law enforcement.

Broader Concerns for Civil Liberties

Legal analysts and civil society representatives have been watching the proceedings closely, warning that an expansive definition of contempt could be used to silence dissent and shield law enforcement agencies from public scrutiny — a concern particularly relevant in a democracy where accountability of state institutions is paramount.

Criticism of the police is not criticism of the court. Treating them as one and the same would fundamentally misread both the law and the structure of our justice system.

The proceedings are expected to continue, with the courts yet to deliver a ruling on whether the charges as framed are legally sustainable. The outcome will be closely monitored by legal professionals, politicians, and civil liberties advocates across the country.