Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Reports to CCIB to Give Statement in Sugeeshwara Bandara Case

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an appearance at the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) on Wednesday to provide a formal statement in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Sugeeshwara Bandara case.

The former head of state arrived at the CCIB premises as part of the criminal inquiry, marking a significant development in a case that has drawn considerable public attention across the country.

The Sugeeshwara Bandara case has been the subject of investigative scrutiny, with authorities calling upon key figures who may be able to assist investigators in establishing the facts surrounding the matter.

High-Profile Appearance

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Sri Lanka's eighth President before resigning in July 2022 amid widespread public protests, presented himself before CCIB officials to cooperate with the investigation.

His appearance at the bureau underscores the seriousness with which law enforcement authorities are pursuing the case, with investigators seeking statements from individuals who may hold relevant information.

The CCIB, which handles complex and high-profile criminal investigations in Sri Lanka, has been conducting proceedings related to the case as part of its broader mandate to investigate serious crimes.

Further details regarding the nature of the statement provided by the former president are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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