Teenage Boy Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Hambantota Coast

A 17-year-old boy has gone missing following a boat capsize off the coast of Hambantota, triggering an urgent search and rescue operation in the area.

The incident, which occurred in the waters off the southern coastal district, has prompted authorities to mobilise search teams in an effort to locate the missing teenager.

Search Operation Underway

Rescue personnel have been deployed to the site of the capsize as efforts to find the missing youth continue. The exact circumstances that led to the vessel overturning have not yet been fully established, and investigations are ongoing.

Hambantota, situated along Sri Lanka's southern coastline, is a region with a substantial fishing community, and maritime incidents in the area have previously drawn attention to the safety risks faced by those who venture out to sea.

Authorities Respond

Local authorities and coast guard units are coordinating the search mission, with teams combing the surrounding waters for any sign of the missing teenager. Residents in the coastal area have expressed deep concern over the incident.

Further details regarding the identity of the missing individual and the full circumstances of the capsize are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.