Major Power Transmission Line Linking Mannar and Mullikulam to Break Ground Today

A significant step forward in Sri Lanka's national power infrastructure is set to take shape today, as construction begins on a new 220kV double-circuit power transmission line connecting Mannar and Mullikulam in the Northern Province.

Project Overview

The transmission line, stretching approximately 26 kilometres, is designed to strengthen the country's electricity grid in the north and improve the reliable distribution of power to communities in the region. The high-voltage double-circuit configuration is intended to enhance both the capacity and resilience of the network serving the area.

Strategic Importance

The Mannar–Mullikulam corridor holds considerable strategic value for Sri Lanka's energy sector, particularly as the country continues to expand its renewable energy generation capacity. Mannar has been identified as a key hub for wind power development, and a robust transmission network is essential to channel that generated electricity efficiently into the national grid.

Total length of the transmission line: 26 kilometres

Voltage capacity: 220kV double-circuit

Route: Mannar to Mullikulam, Northern Province

Broader Energy Goals

The project aligns with the government's broader ambitions to modernise Sri Lanka's power infrastructure and reduce dependence on costly fossil fuel-based generation. Upgrading transmission networks in the north is considered a critical component of the island's transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Authorities have indicated that today's groundbreaking marks the formal launch of construction activities, with further details on project timelines and completion targets expected to be announced in due course.