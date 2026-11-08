Israel's President Bypasses Netanyahu, Hands Government Mandate to Former Army Chief Eisenkot

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has made a significant political move, selecting former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to form the country's next government — bypassing long-time political heavyweight Benjamin Netanyahu in what marks a potentially pivotal moment in Israeli politics.

A Decisive Choice

Herzog informed Eisenkot of his decision on Saturday evening, with a formal mandate ceremony scheduled for Sunday. The move signals a dramatic shift in the landscape of Israeli governance, as Eisenkot — once one of the country's most senior military commanders — now takes centre stage in the political arena.

Netanyahu Passed Over

The decision to overlook Netanyahu, one of Israel's most dominant and controversial political figures in recent decades, is being closely watched both domestically and internationally. Netanyahu had been widely expected to be a frontrunner for the mandate, given his historical influence within Israeli politics and his leadership of the Likud party.

What This Means Going Forward

Eisenkot now faces the considerable challenge of assembling a governing coalition capable of commanding a parliamentary majority. Coalition-building in Israel is notoriously complex, often requiring delicate negotiations across a deeply fragmented political spectrum.

The development is expected to have far-reaching implications for regional stability and Israel's foreign policy outlook, matters that carry significance for Sri Lanka and the broader international community given the Middle East's ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Further details on the composition of the proposed government are expected to emerge in the days following the formal mandate ceremony.

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