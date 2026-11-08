Four Colombo Company Employees Drown in Deniyaya Stream — All Bodies Recovered

The bodies of all four employees of a private company based in Colpetty, Colombo, who drowned while bathing in a stream in the Deniyaya area, have been successfully recovered, authorities confirmed.

Tragic Outing Turns Fatal

The four individuals, employed by a private firm in the Colpetty area of Colombo, were on what appears to have been a leisure outing when the tragedy occurred. The group had entered a stream in the Deniyaya region, a scenic hill country area in the Matara District, when they ran into difficulty in the water and drowned.

Emergency response teams and local authorities launched a search and recovery operation following the incident. All four bodies were subsequently retrieved from the stream, bringing a grim conclusion to the search effort.

Recovery Operation Concluded

Search and rescue personnel worked to locate the victims after the drownings were reported. Officials confirmed that the recovery of all four bodies has been completed, allowing the families of the deceased to make funeral arrangements.

Authorities are conducting investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the drownings. It is not yet clear whether the stream was running at an unusually high level or whether other environmental factors contributed to the tragedy.

A Reminder of Water Safety Risks

The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers posed by bathing in natural streams and waterways, particularly in hilly and forested regions of Sri Lanka where water currents can be deceptively strong.

All four victims were employees of a private company in Colpetty, Colombo

The drownings occurred in a stream located in the Deniyaya area

All four bodies have been recovered by authorities

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway

Police and local officials have urged the public to exercise extreme caution when bathing in natural water bodies, especially in unfamiliar locations, and to avoid entering streams and rivers without proper knowledge of local conditions.

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