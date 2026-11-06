Thailand Opens Doors to 10,000 Sri Lankan Workers as Labour Shortages Bite

Thailand has given the green light to a plan to recruit up to 10,000 workers from Sri Lanka, as the Southeast Asian nation moves to address growing labour shortages across key sectors of its economy.

A Formal Agreement in the Making

The Thai government's approval of the recruitment initiative marks a significant step forward in bilateral labour cooperation between Bangkok and Colombo. The move is expected to open up substantial employment opportunities for Sri Lankan nationals seeking work abroad, while simultaneously helping Thai industries fill critical gaps in their workforce.

Why Thailand Is Looking to Sri Lanka

Thailand has been grappling with labour shortfalls in several industries, prompting authorities to look beyond their immediate region for skilled and semi-skilled workers. Sri Lanka, with its relatively educated workforce and experience in supplying labour to international markets, has emerged as an attractive source country for Thai employers.

The recruitment drive is anticipated to benefit workers from a broad range of backgrounds, potentially spanning sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and services.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, the agreement carries considerable economic weight. The country continues to rely heavily on foreign remittances as a vital source of foreign exchange, and an influx of employment opportunities in Thailand could provide meaningful relief to thousands of job-seeking Sri Lankans.

Up to 10,000 Sri Lankan workers could be placed in Thai employment under the approved plan.

The initiative is part of Thailand's broader strategy to tackle domestic labour shortages.

Remittances from workers abroad remain a crucial pillar of Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Next Steps

Authorities in both countries are expected to work through the formal mechanisms required to operationalise the recruitment process, including agreements on worker protections, wage standards, and repatriation provisions. Sri Lankan officials and labour agencies will play a central role in coordinating the deployment of workers under the scheme.

The development is likely to be welcomed by Sri Lankan job seekers and policymakers alike, as the island nation continues its efforts to stabilise its economy and expand overseas employment channels for its citizens.

Related Video