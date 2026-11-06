Sri Lankan Households Spending Nearly Rs. 116,000 Per Month in 2025, New Data Reveals

Monthly Household Expenditure Climbs Sharply as Cost of Living Remains a Key Concern

The average Sri Lankan household is now spending close to Rs. 116,000 per month in 2025, according to the latest available data, underscoring the significant financial pressure families across the island continue to face following years of economic turbulence.

The figures highlight how household expenditure has surged in recent times, reflecting the lingering effects of Sri Lanka's historic economic crisis, which drove inflation to record highs and eroded purchasing power for millions of citizens.

What Is Driving the Higher Spending Figures?

Economists and analysts point to several factors contributing to the elevated monthly expenditure levels seen among Sri Lankan households in 2025. These include:

Persistently high food and beverage costs, which typically make up a significant share of household budgets

Increased utility bills, including electricity and water charges, following pricing reforms introduced as part of economic restructuring efforts

Higher transportation costs driven by fuel price adjustments

Rising education and healthcare expenditure, placing additional strain on family finances

A Reflection of Broader Economic Conditions

While the Rs. 116,000 monthly figure represents average spending across all household categories, the burden is not evenly distributed. Lower-income families in rural and estate sectors are disproportionately affected, as a greater share of their earnings is directed toward basic necessities such as food and shelter.

Sri Lanka has been navigating a gradual economic recovery following the 2022 sovereign debt default, with the government implementing International Monetary Fund-backed reforms aimed at stabilising the economy. Though inflation has moderated significantly from its peak, the cumulative rise in prices means everyday costs remain substantially higher than they were before the crisis.

Implications for Policy and Public Welfare

The data is likely to draw renewed attention to social protection measures and wage policies, as policymakers assess whether incomes are keeping pace with rising living costs. Labour groups and civil society organisations have repeatedly called for adjustments to minimum wages and increased support for vulnerable households.

For the average Sri Lankan family, managing monthly expenses that approach Rs. 116,000 demands careful budgeting, particularly in an environment where salary increments in both the public and private sectors have not always matched the pace of price increases.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic stabilisation, household expenditure trends will remain a closely watched indicator of whether ordinary citizens are genuinely feeling the benefits of recovery — or continuing to struggle beneath the weight of elevated costs.