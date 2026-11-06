Sri Lanka Raises Hit-and-Run Compensation to Rs. 500,000 in Landmark Road Safety Move

The National Council for Road Safety has announced a significant increase in the financial compensation available to victims of hit-and-run accidents, raising the ceiling to Rs. 500,000 — a move widely seen as a meaningful step toward better protecting vulnerable road users across Sri Lanka.

A Long-Overdue Relief for Victims

Hit-and-run accidents have long been a painful reality on Sri Lankan roads, leaving victims and their families to bear both the physical and financial burden of injuries — often with little recourse when the responsible driver flees the scene. The revised compensation figure aims to ease that burden and provide greater security to those caught in such unfortunate circumstances.

The increased financial assistance reflects a broader recognition by authorities that the costs associated with medical treatment, rehabilitation, and loss of income following a road accident can be devastating for ordinary families.

What This Means for Road Users

Victims of hit-and-run incidents will now be eligible to receive up to Rs. 500,000 in financial assistance.

The revised amount represents a substantial enhancement over the previous compensation threshold.

The National Council for Road Safety will oversee the administration of these payments.

Broader Road Safety Context

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a high rate of road traffic incidents, with pedestrians and motorcyclists among the most frequently affected groups. Authorities have been under increasing pressure to strengthen both preventive measures and support systems for accident victims.

The increase in compensation signals the government's commitment to ensuring that innocent victims of reckless driving are not left without adequate support in their most vulnerable moments.

Road safety advocates have welcomed the announcement, while also calling on the government to pursue stronger enforcement of traffic laws and improved road infrastructure to reduce the frequency of such incidents in the first place.

Further details regarding the eligibility criteria and the claims process for the enhanced compensation scheme are expected to be communicated by the National Council for Road Safety in due course.