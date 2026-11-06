MP Ravikaran Raises Alarm in Parliament Over Sri Lanka Army's Alleged Desecration of LTTE War Graves

Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian S. Ravikaran has brought a deeply sensitive matter before Sri Lanka's Parliament, alleging that Sri Lankan Army soldiers have been using the burial grounds of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) fighters as a football pitch, a claim that has sparked renewed debate over the treatment of war-related sites in the country's north.

Allegations Raised on the Parliamentary Floor

MP Ravikaran made the allegations during a parliamentary session, drawing attention to what he described as a disrespectful and provocative act by military personnel stationed in the former conflict zones of northern Sri Lanka. According to the legislator, soldiers have been playing football directly on top of the graves of LTTE combatants, an act he characterised as a desecration of burial grounds that holds deep emotional and cultural significance for Tamil communities.

The lawmaker urged the government to investigate the matter and take appropriate disciplinary action against those responsible, stressing that such conduct undermines efforts toward post-war reconciliation between the Sinhalese and Tamil communities.

Sensitive Ground in Post-War Sri Lanka

The issue of LTTE burial sites and war memorials has long been a contentious subject in Sri Lanka since the end of the nearly three-decade civil conflict in May 2009. Tamil families and community leaders have repeatedly raised concerns about the destruction, neglect, and alleged militarisation of sites associated with Tamil war dead.

Several LTTE cemeteries, known as Maaveerar Thuyilum Illam, were demolished or taken over by the military in the years following the war's end.

Tamil diaspora groups and human rights organisations have consistently called on successive Sri Lankan governments to protect and restore these sites.

Annual commemorations at such sites have at times been restricted or monitored by security forces.

Calls for Accountability and Reconciliation

Ravikaran's parliamentary statement has reignited calls among Tamil political representatives for the government to demonstrate genuine commitment to reconciliation. Critics argue that incidents of this nature, if confirmed, reflect a broader culture of impunity within certain sections of the security establishment.

The manner in which the remains and resting places of those who died in the conflict are treated sends a powerful message to the Tamil people about whether they are truly valued as equal citizens of this nation.

The Sri Lankan government has yet to issue a formal response to the specific allegations made by MP Ravikaran. Rights advocates are urging an independent investigation to establish the facts and ensure that those found responsible are held accountable, warning that failure to act could further erode trust between the state and Tamil communities still healing from the wounds of war.

The matter is expected to draw further attention from both domestic opposition parties and international observers who continue to monitor Sri Lanka's post-war reconciliation progress closely.