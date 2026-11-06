Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith Reveals Church Is Reviewing Government's Proposed Anti-Terror Legislation

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has announced that the Catholic Church is currently in the process of carefully examining the government's proposed anti-terrorism legislation, signalling the Church's intent to take a considered stance on the contentious bill.

Church Takes a Measured Approach

Cardinal Ranjith, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent religious leaders, indicated that the Church is not rushing to judgement on the proposed law. Instead, it is conducting a thorough review of the legislation's contents before forming and communicating an official position.

The Cardinal's statement reflects the Catholic Church's tradition of careful deliberation on matters of significant public concern, particularly those that could have wide-ranging implications for civil liberties and the rights of Sri Lankan citizens.

A Law Under Scrutiny

The proposed anti-terrorism legislation has drawn considerable attention and debate across Sri Lanka, with various civil society groups, legal experts, and religious organisations raising concerns about its potential impact on fundamental freedoms.

The Catholic Church, which commands a significant following across the island, has historically played an influential role in shaping public discourse on issues of justice, human rights, and governance. Cardinal Ranjith himself has been a vocal advocate for accountability and transparency, most notably in his long-standing call for justice following the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings.

Significance for Sri Lankan Society

Given the Church's moral authority and its large congregation, any formal position it adopts on the anti-terrorism bill is likely to carry considerable weight in the broader national conversation. Many Sri Lankans, particularly within the Catholic community, will be looking to Cardinal Ranjith for guidance on the matter.

The Archbishop's announcement that a review is underway suggests that a formal response from the Church may be forthcoming once its examination of the proposed legislation is complete.

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