Gampaha Magistrate Who Moved Against IGP Over Contempt Now Transferred to New Post

Gampaha Magistrate Bandula Gunaratne, who made headlines after initiating contempt of court proceedings against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has been transferred from his current post, judicial sources confirmed.

Background to the Contempt Move

Magistrate Gunaratne drew significant public attention when he sought to hold the country's top police official in contempt of court, a rare and bold judicial step that underscored tensions between the judiciary and law enforcement authorities in Sri Lanka.

The move was widely regarded as a firm assertion of judicial independence, with the magistrate signalling that no institution — including the police hierarchy — stood above the orders of the court.

Transfer Raises Questions

The timing of the transfer has prompted questions among legal circles and civil society observers, with some noting that the reassignment follows closely on the heels of the high-profile contempt action. Critics have called for transparency regarding the administrative decision behind the move.

Magistrate Gunaratne had previously initiated contempt proceedings against the IGP over non-compliance with a court directive.

The transfer has been confirmed by judicial administration sources.

No official reason for the reassignment has been publicly stated at this stage.

The reassignment of a magistrate who took a firm stand against the country's top police official is likely to fuel ongoing debate about the independence of Sri Lanka's judiciary.

Sri Lanka's legal community continues to monitor the situation closely, with many emphasising the importance of protecting judicial officers who act in accordance with the law without fear or favour. Further developments are expected as more details surrounding the transfer emerge.

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