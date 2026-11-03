Supreme Court Faces Wave of Legal Challenges Against Organised Crime Bill

Twenty petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka challenging the Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill, signalling significant legal opposition to the proposed legislation.

The flurry of petitions reflects growing concern among legal practitioners, civil society groups and other stakeholders about the potential implications of the bill, which the government has put forward as a measure to combat structured criminal networks operating across the country.

Bill Faces Scrutiny Before Enactment

The filing of such a substantial number of petitions at this stage underscores the level of scrutiny being applied to the proposed law ahead of its passage. Critics have raised questions over whether certain provisions within the bill are consistent with the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The Supreme Court is constitutionally empowered to examine bills referred to it prior to their enactment, determining whether any clauses require a special majority or a referendum to be lawfully passed.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties

Legal observers have noted that legislation targeting organised crime, while broadly welcomed in principle, must be carefully drafted to ensure it does not infringe upon individual freedoms or provide authorities with unchecked powers. The volume of petitions suggests that many parties believe the current draft warrants closer judicial examination.

The Supreme Court is expected to take up the petitions for hearing in the coming days, with its determination set to play a decisive role in shaping the final form of the legislation before it proceeds through Parliament.