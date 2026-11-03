21 Foreign Nationals Including 12 Chinese Citizens Detained in Colombo in Immigration Crackdown

Twenty-one foreign nationals, including twelve Chinese citizens, have been arrested in Colombo following a targeted operation by Sri Lankan immigration authorities aimed at cracking down on individuals allegedly residing in the country without valid visas.

Large-Scale Immigration Operation

The arrests were made as part of a coordinated enforcement drive conducted by the Department of Immigration and Emigration, targeting foreign nationals suspected of overstaying or otherwise violating the terms of their entry into Sri Lanka.

Among those detained, twelve were identified as Chinese nationals, making them the largest single nationality group apprehended during the operation. The remaining nine detainees consisted of individuals from various other countries, authorities confirmed.

Allegations and Legal Standing

All twenty-one individuals are alleged to have been staying within Sri Lanka without maintaining valid visa documentation, a violation of the country's immigration laws. The suspects were taken into custody and are expected to face legal proceedings in accordance with the relevant statutes governing immigration offences in Sri Lanka.

Ongoing Enforcement Efforts

Sri Lankan immigration authorities have in recent times intensified their efforts to monitor and regulate the presence of foreign nationals within the country. Officials have signalled that such enforcement operations will continue as part of a broader initiative to ensure compliance with immigration regulations.

Further details regarding the identities of the detainees, the specific locations where arrests were made, and the next steps in legal proceedings are expected to be released by the authorities in due course.