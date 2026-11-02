India and Sri Lanka Unite in Faith: Foundation Stone Laid for Historic Maitri Setu Buddhist Heritage Project

A New Bridge of Friendship Between Two Buddhist Nations

A significant milestone in the cultural and religious ties between India and Sri Lanka was marked recently with the laying of the foundation stone for the Maitri Setu Project, a landmark initiative celebrating the shared Buddhist heritage of the two neighbouring nations.

The ceremonial occasion underscored the deep historical and spiritual connections that have bound India and Sri Lanka together for centuries, rooted in the teachings of the Buddha and the ancient exchange of faith, scholarship, and culture across the Palk Strait.

Strengthening Bilateral Bonds Through Heritage

The Maitri Setu Project — with "Maitri" meaning friendship or loving-kindness in Sanskrit and Pali — is envisioned as a symbol of the enduring goodwill between the two countries. The project aims to honour and preserve the Buddhist legacy that has long served as a cornerstone of India-Sri Lanka diplomatic and people-to-people relations.

Buddhism, which originated in the Indian subcontinent, was introduced to Sri Lanka over two thousand years ago, traditionally through the mission of Arahat Mahinda, son of the great Emperor Ashoka. Since then, Sri Lanka has stood as one of the world's most prominent centres of Theravada Buddhist practice and scholarship.

Cultural Diplomacy in Action

The foundation stone laying ceremony reflects the growing emphasis both governments have placed on cultural diplomacy as a means of reinforcing bilateral ties. Religious and heritage-based cooperation has increasingly become a vital thread in the fabric of India-Sri Lanka relations, complementing economic and strategic partnerships.

The project is expected to serve as a beacon for Buddhist pilgrims and scholars from across the world.

It aims to promote greater awareness of the shared religious and cultural history between the two nations.

The initiative is anticipated to boost heritage tourism and academic exchange between India and Sri Lanka.

For Sri Lanka, which is home to some of the most sacred Buddhist sites in the world including the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy and the ancient city of Anuradhapura, such a project carries profound national and spiritual significance.

A Vision for the Future

As both nations look ahead, the Maitri Setu Project stands as a powerful reminder that beyond politics and economics, it is shared heritage and common values that form the most enduring foundations of friendship. The laying of this foundation stone is not merely the beginning of a construction project — it is the reaffirmation of a relationship built across millennia of faith, culture, and mutual respect.