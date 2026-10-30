Trade Minister Moves Against Laugfs Gas PLC Amid Consumer Deception Allegations

Trade Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe has confirmed that legal proceedings have been launched against Laugfs Gas PLC following allegations that the company misled consumers amid a domestic gas supply shortage.

Minister Speaks Out on Supply Crisis

Minister Samarasinghe made the announcement in response to growing public concern over the availability of domestic gas cylinders, a commodity that millions of Sri Lankan households depend upon for their daily cooking needs. The minister stressed that the government would not tolerate any conduct by suppliers that placed an unfair burden on ordinary consumers.

Laugfs Gas PLC, one of Sri Lanka's leading private sector gas distributors, stands accused of misleading consumers in connection with the ongoing supply shortage. The exact nature of the alleged misrepresentation has become a matter of significant public interest, with consumers across the island reporting difficulties in obtaining cylinders through regular distribution channels.

Legal Action Taken

According to the Trade Minister, authorities have formally initiated legal action against the company under the relevant consumer protection and trade regulations. The move signals a firmer stance from the government in holding private sector energy distributors accountable for their obligations to the public.

Minister Samarasinghe indicated that the legal proceedings were a direct response to evidence that consumers had been misled regarding the gas supply situation.

Impact on Sri Lankan Consumers

Domestic liquefied petroleum gas remains an essential commodity for the vast majority of Sri Lankan families. Disruptions to its supply chain have repeatedly caused hardship, particularly for lower-income households that have few alternative cooking fuel options. Consumer advocacy groups have long called for stricter oversight of gas distributors operating in the country.

The government's decision to pursue legal action against Laugfs Gas PLC is being closely watched by industry observers and consumer rights campaigners alike, as it could set a precedent for how supply-related disputes involving private energy companies are handled going forward.

Laugfs Gas PLC has yet to issue a public statement in response to the legal proceedings initiated against it. The case is expected to draw further attention as it progresses through the relevant legal channels.