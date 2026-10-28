Opposition Raises Alarm Over Plan to Grant Military Police Powers Under New Defence Law

Former Minister Warns of Sweeping Powers in Proposed Legislation

Former External Affairs Minister and senior opposition figure Professor G. L. Peiris has sounded a sharp warning over what he describes as a deeply troubling legislative agenda being pursued by the National People's Power government — one that he alleges would grant police powers to the Sri Lankan armed forces and bestow extraordinary authority on the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence.

Concerns Over Civil Liberties and Democratic Oversight

Professor Peiris raised these concerns in connection with proposed legislation currently being advanced by the NPP administration. He warned that extending police powers to the military represents a significant and dangerous departure from established norms governing the separation of civilian and military functions in a democratic state.

Critics have long argued that blurring the line between military and civilian law enforcement roles poses serious risks to civil liberties and democratic accountability. If the allegations raised by the opposition are accurate, such a move would mark one of the most consequential shifts in Sri Lanka's security architecture in recent years.

Defence Secretary's Role Under Scrutiny

Beyond the question of military powers, Professor Peiris also directed attention to what he characterised as a controversial expansion of authority being proposed for the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence. He argued that concentrating such sweeping powers in a single unelected official would undermine transparency and weaken the checks and balances that democratic governance demands.

The opposition has called for full public disclosure of the proposed legislation and urged Parliament to subject any such bill to rigorous scrutiny before it proceeds further.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

The NPP government had not, at the time of reporting, issued a formal public response to the specific allegations made by Professor Peiris. The proposed legislation's full contents have not yet been made widely available for public review, adding to the concern expressed by opposition parliamentarians and civil society observers.

The controversy is expected to intensify as parliamentary debate on the matter draws closer, with the opposition signalling its intention to mount a strong challenge against what it views as an unprecedented and potentially unconstitutional consolidation of power within the defence establishment.

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