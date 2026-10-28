Sri Lanka and Türkiye in Talks to Open New Employment Doors for Local Workers

Sri Lanka and Türkiye have begun exploring potential employment opportunities for Sri Lankan workers, as both nations look to strengthen bilateral labour cooperation and expand economic ties.

A New Horizon for Sri Lankan Migrant Workers

The discussions signal a growing interest from both governments in establishing formal pathways that would allow Sri Lankan workers to seek employment in Türkiye, a nation that has been expanding its workforce across several key industries in recent years.

For Sri Lanka, foreign employment remains a critical pillar of the national economy. Remittances sent home by Sri Lankan workers abroad have long served as a vital source of foreign exchange, particularly during periods of economic strain. Opening up a new destination market such as Türkiye could offer fresh opportunities for thousands of job-seekers looking to build better livelihoods overseas.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The initiative is seen as part of a broader effort to deepen the relationship between Colombo and Ankara, two countries that have maintained diplomatic ties and are now looking to translate that goodwill into tangible economic cooperation.

Türkiye, with its large and diversified economy straddling Europe and Asia, presents a promising destination across sectors such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and domestic services — areas in which Sri Lankan workers have built strong reputations internationally.

What This Means for Sri Lankan Workers

Potential access to a new and growing labour market in Türkiye

Increased foreign remittance inflows to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery

Opportunities across multiple industry sectors

Strengthened government-to-government labour agreements to ensure worker protections

Authorities are expected to continue dialogue in the coming weeks to formalise the framework for such an arrangement, with worker welfare and legal protections anticipated to be key considerations in any agreement reached between the two countries.

Sri Lanka's foreign employment sector has long been a lifeline for many families across the island, and new bilateral labour agreements represent a meaningful step toward diversifying opportunities for the country's workforce.

Further details on the scope and timeline of the proposed employment programme are expected to emerge as negotiations progress between relevant ministries and officials on both sides.