Met Department Issues Urgent Sea Warning as Cyclone Arnab Threatens Bay of Bengal Waters

Fishermen and Naval Personnel Urged to Stay Ashore

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a serious warning to fishing and naval communities, urging them to refrain from venturing into designated sea areas in the Bay of Bengal as Cyclone Arnab poses a growing threat to the region.

Dangerous Wind Speeds Expected

Authorities have cautioned that wind speeds associated with the developing cyclone could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour, creating extremely hazardous conditions at sea. Such speeds pose a life-threatening risk to small and medium-sized fishing vessels operating in the affected waters.

A Direct Warning to Coastal Communities

The Meteorology Department's advisory is specifically directed at those who rely on the sea for their livelihoods. Fishing families and boat operators along Sri Lanka's northern and eastern coastlines are being urged to take the warning seriously and avoid unnecessary exposure to the dangerous conditions building offshore.

Residents and fishing communities in coastal areas are strongly advised to monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology and comply with all safety directives issued by relevant authorities.

Authorities on Alert

Disaster management and maritime safety agencies are understood to be on heightened alert as the situation continues to develop. Members of the public living in low-lying coastal areas are also advised to remain vigilant and follow any evacuation or precautionary instructions that may be issued in the coming hours.

Further updates are expected from the Department of Meteorology as Cyclone Arnab progresses, and residents are encouraged to stay informed through official government channels.