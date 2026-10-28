68-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered Inside Her Home in Horowpothana

A 68-year-old woman who had been residing alone has been found murdered inside her residence in the Medawachchiya Junction area of Horowpothana, according to authorities.

The elderly victim, who lived by herself, was discovered dead within her home, raising serious concerns about the safety of vulnerable individuals living alone in rural communities across the North Central Province.

Incident Raises Community Safety Concerns

Details surrounding the circumstances of the murder are still emerging as police investigators have launched a formal inquiry into the case. The motive behind the brutal killing has not yet been established, and no arrests have been reported at this stage.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the local community, where residents are now expressing deep anxiety over the security of elderly people living without family support in the area.

Investigation Underway

Local police are currently treating the matter as a priority investigation. Authorities are expected to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and gather further forensic evidence to assist in identifying those responsible.

Residents in the Medawachchiya Junction vicinity have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with police as the investigation progresses. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry develops.