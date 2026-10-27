Sri Lanka Suffer Major Setback As Key Player Ruled Out Of Pakistan Test Series

Sri Lanka have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their upcoming Test series against Pakistan, with a key player confirmed as unavailable for the matches due to injury or other circumstances.

The absence is expected to weaken the touring side's chances as they prepare to face Pakistan in what promises to be a highly competitive series on Pakistani soil.

A Challenging Assignment Made Harder

Sri Lanka were already facing a tough task heading into the series, and the latest setback adds further pressure on the squad's management to find suitable replacements and reshuffle their batting or bowling lineup accordingly.

The team's selectors will now be forced to look deeper into their available pool of players to fill the gap left by the ruled-out cricketer, with the series set to test the depth and resilience of Sri Lankan cricket.

Eyes on Recovery and Squad Reshuffling

Fans and cricket officials back in Sri Lanka will be hoping that the squad can rally despite the setback, as the island nation looks to put in a strong performance in the Test format against a formidable Pakistani side at home.

Further updates on the player's condition and any potential replacement call-ups are expected to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket in the coming days ahead of the series getting underway.

Related Video