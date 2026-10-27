Sri Lanka and Türkiye Strengthen Aviation Ties With Landmark Protocol Signing

Sri Lanka and Türkiye have moved to deepen their bilateral relationship in the aviation sector, with both governments formally signing a Protocol amending their existing Air Transport Agreement.

A New Chapter in Civil Aviation Cooperation

The signing marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, signalling a shared commitment to expanding connectivity and enhancing cooperation in civil aviation. The amended agreement is expected to pave the way for greater air travel opportunities between Sri Lanka and Türkiye, benefiting passengers, airlines, and the broader tourism and trade sectors of both countries.

Building on an Established Partnership

The Protocol represents a formal update to the longstanding bilateral Air Transport Agreement that has governed civil aviation arrangements between Colombo and Ankara. By revisiting and revising the terms of this agreement, both governments have demonstrated a willingness to modernise their aviation framework in line with current international standards and the evolving needs of their respective aviation industries.

The development is seen as a positive step not only for the two countries involved but also for the wider region, as improved air links between South Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean can facilitate increased business travel, tourism flows, and cultural exchange.

Strategic Significance for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, strengthening aviation agreements with countries such as Türkiye holds particular strategic importance as the island nation continues its efforts to attract foreign investment, boost tourist arrivals, and rebuild its economy. Enhanced air connectivity is widely regarded as a key driver of economic growth, and agreements of this nature are central to the country's broader aviation and tourism development strategies.

The signing of this Protocol underscores the growing importance of Sri Lanka's engagement with nations across Europe and the Middle East, and reflects the government's ongoing efforts to forge stronger international partnerships through diplomatic and commercial channels.