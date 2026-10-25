Central Bank of Sri Lanka Moves to Establish Specialist Panel for Resolving Troubled Banks

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is taking steps to set up a dedicated expert panel tasked with handling the resolution of troubled financial institutions, in a move aimed at strengthening the country's banking sector oversight and crisis management framework.

A Structured Approach to Banking Instability

The initiative signals a more formalised strategy by the monetary authority to address situations where banks face severe financial distress. Rather than dealing with such cases on an ad hoc basis, the Central Bank is seeking to institutionalise the process through a standing panel of specialists who would guide resolution procedures.

The establishment of such a panel reflects growing recognition among financial regulators globally that swift, coordinated action is essential when a bank encounters difficulties — both to protect depositors and to prevent wider disruption to the financial system.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's banking sector has faced considerable pressure in recent years, particularly against the backdrop of the country's severe economic crisis. Ensuring that robust mechanisms are in place to manage any future banking vulnerabilities is considered a critical component of the broader economic recovery and reform agenda.

A specialist resolution panel would be expected to bring together individuals with deep expertise in areas such as banking law, financial restructuring, asset management, and regulatory compliance — providing the Central Bank with a well-rounded advisory and operational resource when difficult decisions must be made.

Depositor Protection at the Core

One of the primary goals of any bank resolution framework is to safeguard the interests of ordinary depositors, who are often the most vulnerable when a financial institution runs into trouble. By having a dedicated panel in place, the Central Bank would be better positioned to act decisively and transparently, minimising uncertainty for the public.

The move is also expected to bolster investor and market confidence in Sri Lanka's financial regulatory environment, a factor that remains important as the country continues its efforts to stabilise and rebuild its economy following the 2022 crisis.

Part of Broader Financial Sector Reforms

This development is consistent with a wider series of reforms being undertaken within Sri Lanka's financial sector. Strengthening institutional capacity, improving regulatory frameworks, and aligning with international best practices have all been key priorities as the country works through its International Monetary Fund-supported recovery programme.

Further details regarding the composition, mandate, and operational procedures of the proposed panel are expected to be announced by the Central Bank in due course.